Terror suspects found at border explode 900% under Biden!

One of the very real, and significant, dangers from having an open southern border, as has happened under Joe Biden's policies, is the possibility of terrorists coming in.

And under his reign, that number has exploded by nine times.

A report from Just the News confirms that "at least" 140 individuals on terror screening lists have tried to take advantage of Biden's open border with Mexico and come into the U.S. already this year.

That compares to just 16 in all of 2021, just after President Trump had left office, the report said.

Just The News described as an "alarming increase that experts say puts national security at risk."

Last year record number was 98, the report said.

"There were only three such crossings in the last year of Donald Trump’s presidency, and 16 in Biden’s first year," Just the News said.

It's a bad sign, according to Fred Fleitz, a CIA analyst who worked at the National Security Council under Trump.

"This unsecure border, it's not simply a threat from possible criminals and others in South America, there are people from a variety of countries, not just China, who I think are sneaking in," he told Just the News.

"We literally could have the next terrorist sleeper cell in United States planning a terrorist attack, and we would have no idea," added Mark Morgan, the former acting commissioner of the Customs Border Protection.

Congress already is looking into the lack of security on the border.

"Lawmakers said they are particularly concerned that there have been 1.5 million gotaways who have never been encountered illegally crossing the border, raising the possibility there are many more potential terrorists already in the country," the report explained.

