Theaters sabotaging 'Sound of Freedom,' audience members charge

WND recently reported that under Joe Biden, the U.S. has become the de facto "middleman" in a massive "child trafficking" scheme.

That's according to a damning new report compiled by journalist and Gatestone Institute Senior Fellow Uzay Bulut.

And the scourge has been documented in the new movie "South of Freedom," which has been under siege by media over its warning to society.

Now another report, this one from the New York Post, suggests that the movie is under attack from another direction, too.



From theaters.

The report explains moviegoers are claiming "movie theaters are intentionally sabotaging showings of the controversial film 'Sound of Freedom' by either forgetting to dim the lights, or in at least one case, turning off the air conditioning in the theater."

The movie, just recently passing the $100 million mark, has stunned the movie industry, and the nation, for its popularity. It beat out a new "Indiana Jones" movie when it opened.

It tells the real-life story of former Homeland Security agent, Tim Ballard, played by Jim Caviezel, who fights child trafficking.

The Post report explained, "Since the film opened July 4, several patrons of AMC Theatres and Regal Cinemas have complained on social media that they have been forced to evacuate theaters due to unforeseen circumstances."

On TikTok, one user, Ohio rapper Jamskillet, aka Jacob Matthews, reported when he saw the film, "There was no AC running," leaving the theater "unbearably hot."

He said he was told the system "wasn't working."

He also noted when he bought tickets, the entire theater was almost booked. But on arrival, there were only eight people seated.

"I didn’t think anything of this until I got on TikTok a few days later, and come to find out that hundreds of other people are experiencing the same thing," he said. "So AMC and Regal, the people who own it, are not running AC and they’re making it hard to get tickets.”

Another moviegoer wrote of his experience in a theater where the lights were not dimmed for the showing, and a video revealed a theater worker offering attendees "free passes to come back and see [the movie] again, hopefully without interruption," the report said.

AMC Theaters spokesman Adam Aron rejected the idea.

"Really bizarre FUD [fear, uncertainty and doubt] floating around Twitter that we are suppressing attendance for Sound of Freedom," tweeted Aron. "Yesterday we showed that movie 3,000 times at our 570 U.S. theatres and more than 100,000 people watched it @AMCTheatres. Misinformation on Twitter is astonishing. Bots? Haters?"

WND previously reported that among the critics of the movie is a man who represented a group that is leading efforts to recast pedophiles as "Minor Attracted Persons."

The project has been targeted by those accusing it of having links to extreme-right "QAnon" conspiracies, too.

But investigative reporter Andy Ngo confirmed that one of those smearing the movie, Noah Berlatsky, is the former spokesman for the foundation Prostasia, a leading group driving the left's escalating campaign to recast pedophiles as victims of "stigma" and "Minor Attracted Persons," or "MAPs."

Berlasky, author of "Wonder Woman: Bondage and Feminism in the Marston/Peter Comics, 1941-1948," wrote an opinion piece for Bloomberg headlined, "QAnon and ‘Sound of Freedom’ Both Rely on Tired Hollywood Tropes." And as Ngo tweeted, "leftist activist Noah Berlatsky @berlat [was] the spokesperson for M.A.P. (minor-attracted person) advocacy group, Prostasia. In 2017, he tweeted that pedophiles are a stigmatized group who get designated as deviants for hateful purposes."

It was Bulut who cited the problems coming from Joe Biden's open-border practices.

"The criminal practice of trafficking and abusing hundreds of thousands of migrant children who cross the southern border is now, thanks to the open-border policy of the Biden administration, apparently 'normal' inside the U.S."

He cites federal statistics about the millions of illegals encountered at the border in recent years, but pointedly notes that "at least 85,000 children are believed to be missing."

"Many of those children are raped," he explained, "used for forced labor, and forced to undertake brutal jobs ostensibly to 'work off' their debt by the criminal cartels who reportedly now control the Mexican side of the border and brought the children in."

And he cited the comments from whistleblower Tara Lee Rodas, who told the House Judiciary Subcommittee on Immigration Integrity, Security, and Enforcement just weeks ago, "Whether intentional or not, it can be argued that the U.S. government has become the middleman in a large scale, multi-billion-dollar, child trafficking operation run by bad actors seeking to profit off the lives of children."

A report in The Blaze revealed that legacy media, so befuddled by the facts, has become a critic of movie revealing the extent of the problem.

The report said "leftist media outlets" have taken to slamming the new "Sound of Freedom Movie," and making claims that the anti-child trafficking project is a "QAnon fantasy."

The report said, "Rolling Stone published an article with title: ''Sound Of Freedom' Is a Superhero Movie for Dads With Brainworms.' The sub-headline reads: 'The QAnon-tinged thriller about child-trafficking is designed to appeal to the conscience of a conspiracy-addled boomer.'"

The writer of that piece claims the movie is "fomenting moral panic" with its "exaggerations."

"There is visible suffering all around us in America. There are poor and unhoused, and people brutalized or killed by police," Rolling Stone claims. "There are mass shootings, lack of healthcare, climate disasters. And yet, over and over, the far right turns to these sordid fantasies about godless monsters hurting children."

The Guardian descended to similar depths, making the claim, "'Sound of Freedom': the QAnon-adjacent thriller seducing America."

And a leftist website called Jezebel said, "'Sound of Freedom' Is an Anti-Child Trafficking Fantasy Fit for QAnon."

