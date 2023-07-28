Thinking you are dead is a rare but serious medical condition

(SCIENCE ALERT) – To think is to be alive. Yet not everyone who thinks agrees with this famous Descarte truism. Some people with a rare neuropsychiatric disorder, known as Cotard's syndrome, simply cannot fathom their existence.

Oftentimes, those who suffer from Cotard's delusion think they are walking corpses. Others think of themselves as bodiless spirits that will live forever.

No matter the specific variations, patients with Cotard's experience a profoundly distorted reality, in which they deny the existence of their bodies and their everyday needs.

