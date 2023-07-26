A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Top Hollywood starlet says early menopause at 36 made her spiral 'out of control'

'A lot of freedom came in the self-acknowledgement'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published July 25, 2023 at 9:29pm
(FOX NEWS) -- Naomi Watts is getting candid about what it was like going through early menopause at 36, admitting that it left her "spiraling out of control."

The British actress, 54, revealed in an interview that "going through menopause at such a young age was not easy, especially during a time when there was so little information available about it."

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

"Mood swings, night sweats, and migraines… I was feeling like I was spiraling out of control," she told Hello magazine.

