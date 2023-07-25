Top young singer collapses suddenly, 'severe blood clots' found inside

By Jim Hoft

The Gateway Pundit

Award-winning singer-songwriter Tori Kelly was rushed to Cedars-Sinai Hospital on Sunday night after she collapsed during a dinner outing with friends, TMZ reported.

Doctors have since discovered severe blood clots in her body, raising fears and concerns for her health. A source close to the situation has told TMZ that the situation is “really serious.”

Kelly, 30, who has enjoyed a highly successful career in the music industry and won Grammy awards in 2019 for Best Gospel Album and Best Gospel Performance/Song, was reportedly enjoying a Sunday evening meal with friends in downtown Los Angeles when the incident occurred.

According to sources, Kelly’s heart began beating at an abnormally rapid rate, leading to her collapse. Eyewitnesses stated that Kelly was unconscious for a while.

Friends, alarmed by her condition, opted to immediately drive her to Cedars-Sinai, which is renowned for its state-of-the-art medical facilities and care, rather than wait for an ambulance.

“We’re told Tori’s getting care in the ICU, doctors have discovered clots in Tori’s legs and her lungs … and are still working to determine if any clots are around her heart. The singer’s been in and out of consciousness during her hospitalization,” according to TMZ.

This article originally appeared on The Gateway Pundit.com.

