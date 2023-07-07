What do transgendering kids, 'gay marriage' & abortion have in common?

Climate alarmists claim we're all going to melt if we don't drastically change how we live. We should be good stewards with our planet, but to call the alarmists extremist is an understatement. Their motives are also questionable as to whether they truly believe their false science, or are just trying to make money on manufactured gold rushes.

The 1960s climate alarmists were shouting that California was going to break off into the ocean, like breaking a cookie hanging off the edge of the table. Did you know that there is dirt under California? While California might suffer from coastal erosion, according to the U.S. Geological Survey, California is not going to break off into the ocean. Then in the same paragraph they teach our children that Los Angeles and San Francisco will one day be adjacent to one another, because the North American Plate is moving 46 mm per year. With the distance between Los Angeles and San Francisco at 347 miles, this phenomenon will take 12 million years. None of us will know if this will happen, and it's unprovable – but this goofiness is being taught as "science" to our children, who are trained to repeat it in the classroom and rewarded with, "Very good, Tommy, now be seated."

Joe Biden proclaims climate change is a "bigger threat to humanity than nuclear war." Kamala Harris is trying to link the "climate crisis" to "youth-driven political movements of the past," encouraging students to "fight to change the hotter, dryer world they're inheriting." At a high school she stated, "You have endured a mental and emotional toll of the crisis. … Well, you know we have a name for it. It's called climate anxiety." Climate anxiety? That sounds like a punch line to a bad joke.

As a youth in the 1960s thinking of California breaking off into the ocean, I was wondering about the price of the desert along the California/Nevada border, because that was going to be the next beachfront property. I'm glad I didn't invest in that, but the Biden-Harris administration is investing $575 million for a Climate Resilience Regional Challenge "to help coastal and Great Lakes communities" combat climate change, not to mention the desired $93 trillion for the Green New Deal. In fact, climate change has been termed "key" to "Bidenomics." Climate alarmist even admit they want to dismantle capitalism as it's viewed as the "key requirement to maintaining civilization and [having a] habitable planet." I wonder if they are interested in any future beachfront property in Nevada?

By now you have got to be thinking I have picked the wrong title for this column. How are transgendering children, homosexual marriage and abortion related to climate alarmism? Well, in the minds of climate alarmist, the burning of fossil fuels isn't the only problem. People are the problem. In the mind of the alarmist, people are destroying the earth. These climate alarmists were all taught the sickeningly wicked thinking of Garrett Hardin's "Lifeboat Ethics." Lifeboat Ethics state that the earth is like a lifeboat with limited resources for survival, and there are all these people drowning in the sea. The alarmist would say, "We, 'the social elite,' must determine who is 'worthy' to be in the lifeboat, and 'we, the elite' have to determine just how many we are going to allow into our boat. The rest just need to hurry up and die to 'decrease the surplus population,'" as Ebenezer Scrooge stated in the Dicken's classic, "A Christmas Carol." Climate alarmists stated, "Every additional person increases carbon emissions" contributing to the "Earth's ability to withstand climate change" due to "deforestation as land is converted for agricultural use to feed a growing human population," with 80 million people added yearly. A report was generated in 2018 by the Intergovernmental Panel of Climate Change that "specifically identified high population growth as a 'key impediment' to hitting the critical target of limiting global warming to 1.5 0C above pre-industrial levels." They stated, "Reducing the number of people being born … cuts future carbon emissions, effectively, simply and permanently, and it boosts the effectiveness of other solutions."

Biden is well aware of this report, for in January he stated, "If we don't stay under 1.5 degrees Celsius, we're going to have a real problem. It's the single-most existential threat to humanity we've ever faced, including nuclear weapons … and so we have a big problem."

Amazingly, this is called "science." Who made the pre-industrial temperature measurements? Where were these temperatures measured? How accurate and precise were the measurements and measurement devices? The problems with accuracy and precision measuring a "1.5 0C" change in the Earth's temperature means that this number makes no scientific sense at all. If it were true, no one knows the real effect anyway.

So, what do transgendering children, homosexual marriage and abortion have in common? They are all forms of population control. Transgender people, mutilating their bodies with drugs and surgery, will not be having children. This is population control. The Biden administration is not teaching the confusion of transgenderism because of Biden's great benevolence for people to have the right to mangle their bodies. This is population control. Same-sex marriage is not about allowing homosexuals to marry, but is facilitating a commitment that doesn't produce children. This is population control. Abortion is not about a "woman's right to choose" to kill her baby. This is population control.

When their models showed insufficient population decrease, each of these social engineering horrors were introduced by the "social elite" climate activists, believing Garrett Hardin's Lifeboat Ethics.

One report stated that "the world's richest 10% of people are responsible for around half of the emissions." Will these "social elite" be the first to line up for euthanasia extermination to save the planet? Likely not, for they control the lifeboat.

