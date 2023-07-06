'Truly awe-inspiring': Jim Caviezel's 'Sound of Freedom' now No. 1 movie in America

(FAITHWIRE) -- The faith-based film about a former Homeland Security agent who embarks on a journey to rescue hundreds of children from sex traffickers is now the no. 1 movie in America.

Angel Studio’s “Sound of Freedom” grossed $14 million in box office sales Tuesday.

Approximately $2 million of those sales came through Pay it Forward Tickets – a patent pending technology from Angel Studios that empowers moviegoers to purchase tickets for other people whom they want to see a particular film.

