Trump aide pleads not guilty to charges in Mar-a-Lago classified documents case

(JUST THE NEWS) – Walt Nauta, an aide to former President Donald Trump, entered a not-guilty plea Thursday to multiple charges related to the alleged mishandling of classified materials at Mar-a-Lago.

Nauta also hired a new attorney based in Florida to represent him in the case after having difficulties retaining a lawyer licensed in the state, The Associated Press reported.

Nauta was charged with Trump last month for allegedly mishandling classified documents. His arraignment had been postponed multiple times due to his attorney issues and problems with travel.

