A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
Politics U.S.THE SWAMP
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

Trump aide pleads not guilty to charges in Mar-a-Lago classified documents case

Related to obstruction and concealment

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published July 6, 2023 at 4:12pm
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
Mar-a-Lago (video screenshot)

Mar-a-Lago (video screenshot)

(JUST THE NEWS) – Walt Nauta, an aide to former President Donald Trump, entered a not-guilty plea Thursday to multiple charges related to the alleged mishandling of classified materials at Mar-a-Lago.

Nauta also hired a new attorney based in Florida to represent him in the case after having difficulties retaining a lawyer licensed in the state, The Associated Press reported.

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

Nauta was charged with Trump last month for allegedly mishandling classified documents. His arraignment had been postponed multiple times due to his attorney issues and problems with travel.

TRENDING: WATCH: Pro football players lose it, jump into stands to fight fans

Read the full story ›

Support WND News Center Support WND News Center
Submit a Correction





Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Trump aide pleads not guilty to charges in Mar-a-Lago classified documents case
Biden admin greenlights 'massive' offshore wind project despite rising costs
Punishment canceled for prof who failed student for saying 'biological women'
Thousands of Methodist congregations flee conference that is turned LGBT-friendly
Poultry giant will remove 'no antibiotics' label on some chicken products
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×