Trump charged with additional counts in special counsel's classified records probe

(FOX NEWS) – Former President Donald Trump was charged with an additional count of willful retention of national defense information and two new obstruction counts as part of a superseding indictment out of Special Counsel Jack Smith's investigation into his alleged improper retention of classified records.

"Today, a superseding indictment was returned by a grand jury in the Southern District of Florida that adds one defendant and four charges to the prior indictment filed against Donald J. Trump and Waltine Nauta," the Justice Department said in a statement Thursday. "The superseding indictment adds a new Count charging Trump with one additional count of willful retention of National Defense Information."

"Carlos de Oliveira, 56, of Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, has been added to the obstruction conspiracy charged in the original indictment," the DOJ said. "The superseding indictment also charges Trump, De Oliveira and Nauta with two new obstruction counts based on allegations that the defendants attempted to delete surveillance video footage at The Mar-a-Lago Club in summer 2022."

