Trump charged with additional counts in special counsel's classified records probe

Previously pleaded not guilty to 37 federal counts

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published July 27, 2023 at 8:48pm
President Donald J. Trump, joined by Chief of Staff Mark Meadows, participates in a phone call with Vice President Mike Pence, Secretary of Defense Mark Esper, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark Milley and National Security Advisor Robert O'Brien Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020, in his conference room at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda, Maryland. (Official White House photo by Tia Dufour)

(FOX NEWS) – Former President Donald Trump was charged with an additional count of willful retention of national defense information and two new obstruction counts as part of a superseding indictment out of Special Counsel Jack Smith's investigation into his alleged improper retention of classified records.

"Today, a superseding indictment was returned by a grand jury in the Southern District of Florida that adds one defendant and four charges to the prior indictment filed against Donald J. Trump and Waltine Nauta," the Justice Department said in a statement Thursday. "The superseding indictment adds a new Count charging Trump with one additional count of willful retention of National Defense Information."

"Carlos de Oliveira, 56, of Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, has been added to the obstruction conspiracy charged in the original indictment," the DOJ said. "The superseding indictment also charges Trump, De Oliveira and Nauta with two new obstruction counts based on allegations that the defendants attempted to delete surveillance video footage at The Mar-a-Lago Club in summer 2022."

