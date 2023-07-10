Trump erupts on Republican governor for not endorsing him in primary

By Mary Lou Masters

Daily Caller News Foundation

Former President Donald Trump slammed Iowa’s Republican Gov. Kim Reynolds Monday for abstaining from endorsing a GOP presidential primary candidate in 2024.

Reynolds has pledged to “remain neutral” in the primaries, as the Iowa caucus will play the first role in the 2024 season, and continues to host a litany of presidential hopefuls for events in Iowa. Trump took offense to Reynolds’ unwillingness to throw her support behind the former president, and argued she owes him her governorship, according to a Truth Social post.

TRENDING: 5 more little-known facts about the Declaration of Independence

“I love Iowa, protected & expanded Ethanol, got 28 Billion Dollars from China for our great Farmers, ended the Estate (Death!) Tax on farms, made the best TRADE deals in history (USMCA, China, & many more), introduced the World to our FARMERS, & kept Iowa’s ‘First in the Nation’ status,” Trump wrote. “I opened up the Governor position for Kim Reynolds, & when she fell behind, I ENDORSED her, did big Rallies, & she won. Now, she wants to remain ‘NEUTRAL.’ I don’t invite her to events! DeSanctus down 45 points!”

Reynolds assumed office in 2017 after Trump appointed former Gov. Terry Branstad as the U.S. Ambassador to China. She went on to win the gubernatorial election in 2018, and secured reelection in 2022, with the former president’s endorsement in both cycles.

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

Should Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds publicly endorse Donald Trump for president? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to WND news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 67% (2 Votes) 33% (1 Votes)

In 2016, Trump lost the Iowa caucus to Texas Sen. Ted Cruz by 3.3 points, but currently leads Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis in the state 44% to 21%, according to FiveThirtyEight.

DeSantis and his wife have frequented the key early primary state, and Casey joined Reynolds in launching the campaign’s “Mamas For DeSantis” group in Iowa last week. The couple seem to have a friendship with Reynolds, and are on a first-name basis, according to the New York Times.

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

Neither Reynolds nor DeSantis immediately responded to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

This story originally was published by the Daily Caller News Foundation.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected]

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!