Trump to host screening of stunning new project 'Sound of Freedom'

Years back, when Donald Trump was announcing his bid for the presidency, he raised the issue of illegal aliens entering the U.S. across its porous southern border, describing some of them as criminals and rapists.

He's still concerned about that problem, as evidenced by his plans to host a screening of the stunning new movie project "Sound of Freedom."

Columnist Todd Starnes posted online an announcement about Trump's plans.

The event will be at Trump's golf club in New Jersey, and he's to be joined by filmmaker Eduardo Verástegui, actor Jim Caviezel, and Tim Ballard, the real-life undercover DHS agent who left his job to rescue kids from sex slavery.

The event, at Trump National Golf Club Bedminster, will be on July 19, and for club members and supporters.

The announcement said the movie grossed $41.7 million in the first week of its release and opened at No. 1 in Texas, Florida, and Arizona theaters.

"The feature has taken the nation by storm, beating out Disney’s Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny in July 4th movie ticket sales despite appearing in far fewer theaters, securing the top position in the box office for the day. The film which is being distributed by Angel Studios, was produced by Mexican filmmaker Eduardo Verástegui and stars Jim Caviezel," the announcement said.

The project is based on the real-life story of federal agent Tim Ballard’s efforts to save children from child sex traffickers in Colombia.

Leftist publications have either trashed the project, or refused to acknowledge it, but their views apparently have had little impact on the public, which is pursuing it in droves.

After a campaign during which Trump blasted the evil elements of the illegal aliens arriving in the U.S., he during his first month said he was "prepared to bring the full force and weight of our government" to end human trafficking.

His executive orders directed law enforcement to make a priority of demolishing the criminal organizations behind forced labor, sex trafficking, and child exploitation.

There was a 14% increase in human trafficking convictions in 2017 over the prior year.

The next year he created a task force to battle the problem.

And Senate Republicans have released a powerful, new video that blames the Biden administration for 85,000 missing illegal migrant children and, in effect, creating "the largest child-trafficking ring in U.S. history."

The short video contains several Capitol Hill remarks from Republican Senators connecting Biden to the hordes of missing children who are unaccounted for despite being placed with American sponsors. Above the video it states: "Over 85,000. That's how many children are missing under Joe Biden. He has created the largest child trafficking ring in U.S. history."

Sen. John Cornyn, R-Texas, explained, "President Biden does not care about the fate of 300,000-plus unaccompanied children that have been placed with sponsors in the United States since he became president."

As WND reported, a new July 6 report by the Gatestone Institute, "America's Darkest Secret': Sex Trafficking, Child Abuse and the Biden Administration," pulls together the politically inconvenient facts about the practical effects of Biden's border policies, which overturned Trump's efforts to protect the border.

"The criminal practice of trafficking and abusing hundreds of thousands of migrant children who cross the southern border is now, thanks to the open-border policy of the Biden Administration, apparently 'normal' inside the U.S.," it states.

"Currently, at least 85,000 children are believed to be missing," states the report, linking to an April Center for Immigration Studies report titled, "Did Joe Biden Lose 85,000 Migrant Kids?"

"Many of those children are raped, used for forced labor, and forced to undertake brutal jobs ostensibly to 'work off' their debt by the criminal cartels who reportedly now control the Mexican side of the border and brought the children in," the Gatestone Institute report states.

