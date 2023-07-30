A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Trump: 'Mar-a-Lago security tapes were NOT DELETED'

President accuses 'deranged' Jack Smith of prosecutorial misconduct, illegal leaks

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published July 30, 2023 at 6:32pm
President Donald J. Trump walks with White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany to speaks with reporters prior to departing the White House Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020, for his trip to Pennsylvania. (Official White House photo by Tia Dufour)

President Donald J. Trump walks with White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany to speaks with reporters prior to departing the White House Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020, for his trip to Pennsylvania. (Official White House photo by Tia Dufour)

By Cristina Laila
The Gateway Pundit

President Trump on Sunday ripped Biden’s corrupt Justice Department in a series of Truth Social posts.

Last week Special Counsel Jack Smith hit Trump with a superseding indictment in the classified documents case and accused the former president of being a part of a scheme to delete Mar-a-Lago security tapes.

Trump was charged with three new counts, including one count for willful retention of national defense information related to a document he allegedly showed staffers at his Bedminster golf club.

Smith also charged a third defendant in Trump’s classified documents case on Thursday.

Jack Smith charged Carlos De Oliveira, a maintenance worker who helped Trump aide Walt Nauta move boxes of documents around at Mar-a-Lago.

Carlos De Oliveira, 56, was added to the obstruction conspiracy charges filed in the original charges.

Is Special Counsel Jack Smith 'deranged' as Donald Trump says?

According to the superseding indictment reviewed by The Gateway Pundit, Carlos De Oliveira told ‘Trump Employee 4’ that “the boss” [Trump] wanted the server at Mar-a-Lago deleted.

No security tapes were deleted.

No documents were destroyed.

Trump said the Mar-a-Lago tapes were voluntarily handed over to the Justice Department.

The security tapes were NOT deleted.

“MAR-A-LAGO SECURITY TAPES WERE NOT DELETED. THEY WERE VOLUNTARILY HANDED OVER TO THE THUGS, HEADED UP BY DERANGED JACK SMITH. WE DID NOT EVEN GO TO COURT TO STOP THEM FROM GETTING THESE TAPES. I NEVER TOLD ANYBODY TO DELETE THEM. PROSECUTORIAL FICTION & MISCONDUCT! ELECTION INTERFERENCE!” Trump said.

Trump said it’s the ‘Russia, Russia, Russia HOAX’ all over again.

Trump RIPPED Jack Smith on Sunday and accused him of prosecutorial misconduct.

“The Crooked Election Interference “Thugs” from the DOJ, headed by the worst Thug of them all, Deranged Jack Smith, are now admitting that the Mar-a-Lago Security Tapes were NOT DELETED. That’s not what they were illegally leaking to the press. These guys should be prosecuted for MISCONDUCT. Also, whatever happened to Crooked Joe’s Documents? Where are the ones he sent and stored in Chinatown? Is Deranged Jack going to Indict him for this and, at the same time, receiving BRIBES FROM CHINA?” Trump said.

This article originally appeared on The Gateway Pundit.com.

