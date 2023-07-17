Trump praises GOP challenger, says there could be place for him in next admin

(FOX NEWS) -- Former President Donald Trump praised Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C., and said the 2024 candidate may be a good fit in Trump's own administration if he wins the White House.

Trump made the comment during an appearance on Fox News' "Sunday Morning Futures" with host Maria Bartiromo. Trump complimented some in the Republican primary field during the interview, saying he believed that many of his fellow candidates were "talented" people, and hinted that he was already having thoughts about a potential running mate.

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

"Is there anyone on that stage you see as potential running mate, as your VP?" Bartiromo asked.

TRENDING: Trump is ruffling feathers in a key early primary state. Will it matter?

Read the full story ›