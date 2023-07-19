Trump world 'grows frustrated' as ex-press secretary has yet to endorse

By Mary Lou Masters

Daily Caller News Foundation

Former President Donald Trump is growing frustrated with the lack of endorsement from former White House Press Secretary and current Republican Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders, according to Axios.

Sanders told Trump she wouldn’t back anyone until after Arkansas’ legislative session ended in May, which has left the former president wondering where his endorsement is, two people familiar with the conversations told Axios. Trump is particularly frustrated with Sanders’ lack of support since she served in his administration for two years and he endorsed her gubernatorial bid the day she launched her candidacy.

TRENDING: The One God and the One Flesh

“You should always dance with the person who brought you,” a Trump ally told Axios of the former president’s thinking.

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

Trump called Sanders earlier this year asking for her endorsement, The New York Times reported in early March. Trump denied the NYT’s reporting in a Truth Social post and said he doesn’t “generally ask” for endorsements, he gives them. Former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee, Sanders’ father who ran against Trump in 2016, threw his support behind the former president’s 2024 bid weeks later.

Should Sarah Huckabee Sanders be endorsing Donald Trump at this point in time? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to WND news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 85% (34 Votes) 15% (6 Votes)

“Governor Sanders loves President Trump and believes our country would be much better off under his leadership than President Biden, and that President Trump is the dominant frontrunner and our likely Republican nominee in 2024,” Alexa Henning, Sanders’ communications director, told the Daily Caller News Foundation in a statement. “The Governor is focused right now on implementing the bold, transformational reforms she promised during her campaign and delivered in her first legislative session, not 2024 much less any election after that.”

Trump expressed his frustration last week with another Republican state executive, Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds, for not yet endorsing him in the primary and remaining neutral. He argued that he “opened up” the governor’s seat for Reynolds, as he appointed then-Gov. Terry Branstad as U.S. Ambassador to China in 2017, and said his endorsement in 2018 and 2022 helped her get elected.

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

The RealClearPolitics (RCP) average for a 2024 national Republican primary, based on polls conducted between June 16 and July 16, indicates Trump leads the crowded field of GOP candidates by nearly 34 points, followed by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis with 20.2% support.

Trump did not immediately respond to the DCNF’s requests for comment.

This story originally was published by the Daily Caller News Foundation.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected]

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!