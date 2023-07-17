Who's most trusted news outlet? New poll has surprising answer

The press, facing a president members overwhelmingly disliked and had voted against, essentially created a war on President Trump when he was in office.

Their treatment included openly suggesting he was lying. It seems just about every question was a "gotcha."

Contrast that with the intensely hard-hitting questions faced by Joe Biden so far, including what was his favorite flavor of ice cream.

The bias was so obvious that Trump labeled the legacy media "fake news."

And however bad the problem was, it's getting worse, according to a majority of Americans.

Rasmussen Reports confirms that it conducted a poll of 1,005 Likely Voters in recent days, with a margin of sampling error three percentage points.

The majority confirmed that media bias is getting worse.

It revealed that 25% of voters say "none of them" to answer the question which is the most trusted news organization.

Fox News got the same 25%, while CNN got 13%, MSNBC 12% and NBC, ABC and CBS 6% each.

A column by Christopher Tremoglie at the Washington Examiner said the results show Americans "are embracing" Trump's opinion about news, and what he called "fake news."

Specifically, that's the left-wing bias in reporting the news.

"He was one of the only Republican politicians to repeatedly point out the disproportionate left-wing bias of the mainstream media, and voters adored him because of it," the commentary said.

The survey found 58% of voters feel the issue of bias in the news media "is getting worse."

That, the commentary explained, is "reflective of how far the credibility of news media has dropped in the country."

Only 13% say the problem is getting better.

"It represents a significant problem going forward that will further contribute to the country’s bitter ideological divide and tribalism," the commentary said.

That divide was obvious in the results. Sixty-eight percent of Republicans feel the bias in the news media is getting worse. Only 42% of Democrats said that.

"Interestingly, of the arguably most critical voting demographic, those who weren’t affiliated with either Republicans or Democrats, 65% believed that media bias was worsening," the commentary explained.

Twenty-two percent of Democrats say they believe media bias in the news was getting better. Nine percent of Republicans said the same.

"People have grown tired of agenda-driven news reporting. Ideally, we would live in a country where there wasn’t any media bias. People would be able to get accurate news reports on all news stories, not just those with an agenda-driven purpose, and make political decisions based on what they have read," the commentary explained.

