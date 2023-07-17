A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
Faith Money Politics U.S. WND News Center WorldWND
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

Who's most trusted news outlet? New poll has surprising answer

Survey also shows intriguing results on 'media bias'

Bob Unruh By Bob Unruh
Published July 17, 2023 at 10:51am
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
William Hurt starring in 1987's 'Broadcast News' (courtesy Amercent Films)

William Hurt starring in 1987's 'Broadcast News' (Courtesy Amercent Films)

The press, facing a president members overwhelmingly disliked and had voted against, essentially created a war on President Trump when he was in office.

Their treatment included openly suggesting he was lying. It seems just about every question was a "gotcha."

Contrast that with the intensely hard-hitting questions faced by Joe Biden so far, including what was his favorite flavor of ice cream.

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

TRENDING: 'Catastrophic': Biden's policies put U.S. dollar's dominance at risk, economists say

The bias was so obvious that Trump labeled the legacy media "fake news."

And however bad the problem was, it's getting worse, according to a majority of Americans.

Rasmussen Reports confirms that it conducted a poll of 1,005 Likely Voters in recent days, with a margin of sampling error three percentage points.

The majority confirmed that media bias is getting worse.

Are any of the major broadcast networks your favorite news outlet?

It revealed that 25% of voters say "none of them" to answer the question which is the most trusted news organization.

Press Secretary Jen Psaki answers questions from members of the press Monday, July 26, 2021, in the James S. Brady Press Briefing Room of the White House. (Official White House photo by Cameron Smith)

Press Secretary Jen Psaki answers questions from members of the press Monday, July 26, 2021, in the James S. Brady Press Briefing Room of the White House. (Official White House photo by Cameron Smith)

Fox News got the same 25%, while CNN got 13%, MSNBC 12% and NBC, ABC and CBS 6% each.

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

A column by Christopher Tremoglie at the Washington Examiner said the results show Americans "are embracing" Trump's opinion about news, and what he called "fake news."

Specifically, that's the left-wing bias in reporting the news.

"He was one of the only Republican politicians to repeatedly point out the disproportionate left-wing bias of the mainstream media, and voters adored him because of it," the commentary said.

President Donald Trump speaks in Bedminster, New Jersey, on Tuesday, June 13, 2023. (Video screenshot)

President Donald Trump speaks in Bedminster, New Jersey, on Tuesday, June 13, 2023. (Video screenshot)

The survey found 58% of voters feel the issue of bias in the news media "is getting worse."

That, the commentary explained, is "reflective of how far the credibility of news media has dropped in the country."

Only 13% say the problem is getting better.

"It represents a significant problem going forward that will further contribute to the country’s bitter ideological divide and tribalism," the commentary said.

That divide was obvious in the results. Sixty-eight percent of Republicans feel the bias in the news media is getting worse. Only 42% of Democrats said that.

"Interestingly, of the arguably most critical voting demographic, those who weren’t affiliated with either Republicans or Democrats, 65% believed that media bias was worsening," the commentary explained.

Twenty-two percent of Democrats say they believe media bias in the news was getting better. Nine percent of Republicans said the same.

"People have grown tired of agenda-driven news reporting. Ideally, we would live in a country where there wasn’t any media bias. People would be able to get accurate news reports on all news stories, not just those with an agenda-driven purpose, and make political decisions based on what they have read," the commentary explained.

IMPORTANT NOTE: It's hard to believe it's really happening, but it is. Male athletes pretend to be females, dominate their sports, and are thereby rapidly destroying women’s competitive sports worldwide. Convicted male criminals suddenly claim to be transgender so they can be confined in a women’s prison and sexually abuse the female inmates there. Men claiming to be female likewise invade women’s locker rooms, bathrooms, schools, dormitories, sororities, shelters, spas and social organizations – and in the process steal women’s scholarships, advancement, honors and myriad other opportunities.

Meanwhile, transgender groomers and recruiters in schools and on social media platforms like TikTok are continually feeding and expanding the current “mass hysteria” craze that has already led countless teen girls to take testosterone and undergo double mastectomies in a pathetic effort to become boys. No wonder the CDC reports 3 in 5 teen girls say they feel “persistently sad or hopeless” and almost 1 in 3 say they have seriously considered committing suicide.

All of this on top of the radical left’s renewed obsession with killing women’s unborn babies via abortion.

The “woke” left’s maniacal attack on women and girls, virtually unreported by the rest of the media, is the entire focus of the sensational June issue of WND’s critically acclaimed WHISTLEBLOWER magazine, titled “THE LEFT’S TOTAL WAR ON WOMEN.” WHISTLEBLOWER is available in both the popular print edition and a state-of-the-art digital version, either single issues or discounted annual subscriptions.

For 25 years, WND has boldly brought you the news that really matters. If you appreciate our Christian journalists and their uniquely truthful reporting and analysis, please help us by becoming a WND Insider!

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!

Support WND News Center Support WND News Center
Submit a Correction





Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
Bob Unruh
Bob Unruh joined WND in 2006 after nearly three decades with the Associated Press, as well as several Upper Midwest newspapers, where he covered everything from legislative battles and sports to tornadoes and homicidal survivalists. He is also a photographer whose scenic work has been used commercially.







'Factual error' triggers 'That's Bidenomics' claim to backfire
State's top cop sued for 'targeting and defaming' peaceful pro-lifers
Who's most trusted news outlet? New poll has surprising answer
State accused of stealing land to expand public beaches
Alarm sounded on Zuckerberg's supposedly 'friendly' new Threads
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×