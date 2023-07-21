Turley: Special counsel is needed on Bidens

By Harold Hutchison

George Washington University law professor Jonathan Turley said Thursday that the release of a document detailing allegations of bribery involving President Joe Biden proved that a special counsel was needed.

Republican Sen. Charles Grassley released the FD-1023 form containing allegations that the Bidens received millions of dollars in bribes obtained from a whistleblower Thursday. The document, which recounted what a “confidential human source” (CHS) told the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) in June 2020, says that a top Burisma executive felt he was “pushed to pay” the Bidens.

“The fascinating thing about this story is it gets worse by the day. You know, one of the more interesting things that we saw in recent weeks was Bill Barr being interviewed, and Barr said that he never shut down this investigation, but he also added that he sent it to a U.S. attorney’s office that he said found facts that the FBI overlooked,” Turley told Fox News host Laura Ingraham. “Now, that alone was sort of chilling.”

WATCH:



“The FBI has a source saying that Biden is accepting millions of dollars, and that we now know that this source reportedly said that this was money to be paid to Hunter for the protection from his dad,” Turley continued. “I mean, you can’t get more serious than that, and, yet, when Barr sent it to the U.S. attorney’s office, which is not there to investigate crimes, he said they found additional material that the FBI overlooked. It was then sent to Delaware and there it appears to have died.”

Two Internal Revenue Service whistleblowers, Gary Shapley and Joseph Ziegler, testified about the Hunter Biden probe during a Wednesday hearing held by the House Oversight Committee. Republicans on the House Ways and Means Committee previously released transcripts of depositions from the Internal Revenue Service whistleblowers who said Attorney General Merrick Garland and IRS Commissioner Danny Werfel lied to Congress about whether there was interference with the Hunter Biden probe June 22.

Ingraham asked Turley if he thought an independent special counsel is needed.

“Not only has there been an unassailable case for a special counsel for two years, Garland has proved the need for a special counsel,” Turley told Ingraham. “Every decision he has made has been against giving transparency and affording action to these allegations. I mean, the record of the FBI shows precisely why we need an independent special counsel.”

“The reluctance of Garland to make that appointment is baffling, at best,” Turley continued. “I mean, the president is all over these files. There’s references to his receiving a potential cut, a percentage of some of these deals.”

