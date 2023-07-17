Twitter has 'negative cash flow' and 'heavy debt,' Musk reveals

(THE EPOCH TIMES) -- Twitter is dealing with a “heavy debt load” after losing about 50 percent of its advertising revenue, and that has resulted in the app having a “negative cash flow,” Elon Musk, the company’s owner, wrote on July 14.

“We’re still negative cash flow, due to ~50 percent drop in advertising revenue plus heavy debt load. Need to reach positive cash flow before we have the luxury of anything else,” Mr. Musk wrote on Twitter over the weekend.

He didn’t elaborate.

