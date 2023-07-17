A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Twitter has 'negative cash flow' and 'heavy debt,' Musk reveals

Elon cites 50% drop in advertising revenue

Published July 16, 2023 at 8:35pm
Published July 16, 2023 at 8:35pm
(Photo by Chris J. Davis on Unsplash)

(THE EPOCH TIMES) -- Twitter is dealing with a “heavy debt load” after losing about 50 percent of its advertising revenue, and that has resulted in the app having a “negative cash flow,” Elon Musk, the company’s owner, wrote on July 14.

“We’re still negative cash flow, due to ~50 percent drop in advertising revenue plus heavy debt load. Need to reach positive cash flow before we have the luxury of anything else,” Mr. Musk wrote on Twitter over the weekend.

He didn’t elaborate.

