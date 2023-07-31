A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
Diversions Money Politics U.S. WorldTHE SOCIAL DISEASE
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

Twitter threatens legal action against nonprofit that tracks hate speech

To 'stem the tide of negative stories and rebuild his relationship with advertisers'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published July 31, 2023 at 10:12am
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

(DNYUZ) -- Elon Musk has over the last year threatened legal action against tech competitors, employees and people who use Twitter, which he owns. Now he is also taking aim at an organization that studies hate speech and misinformation on social media.

X Corp., the parent company of the social media company, sent a letter on July 20 to the Center for Countering Digital Hate, a nonprofit that conducts research on social media, accusing the organization of making “a series of troubling and baseless claims that appear calculated to harm Twitter generally, and its digital advertising business specifically” and threatening to sue.

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

The letter cited research published by the Center for Countering Digital Hate in June examining hate speech on Twitter, which Mr. Musk has renamed X.com. The research consisted of eight papers, including one that found that Twitter had taken no action against 99 percent of the 100 Twitter Blue accounts the center reported for “tweeting hate.” The letter called the research “false, misleading or both” and said the organization had used improper methodology.

TRENDING: Christian school teachers fired after going to drag queen show, posting videos on Facebook

Read the full story ›

Support WND News Center Support WND News Center
Submit a Correction





Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







WATCH: Kamala dodges questions about Biden's disastrous border crisis
Twitter threatens legal action against nonprofit that tracks hate speech
Botched abortion leaves 16-year-old and her baby both maimed
Dems sound 2024 alarm after turnout plummets in crucial voting bloc
Christians target controversial legal doctrine as key to preserving religious liberty
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×