U.N. chief proclaims new era of 'global boiling'

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres declared that the era of global warming is over and a new era of “global boiling” has begun in a Thursday speech.

Guterres blamed humans for “unbreathable” air and “unbearable” heat, pointing to fossil fuel consumption and the perceived inaction of political leaders during his speech at the UN headquarters in New York City. He was presenting on new data from the European Union and the World Meteorological Organization declaring July the hottest month on record.

“The era of global warming has ended,” Guterres said. “The era of global boiling has arrived.”

Guterres said the environmental changes were predictable, but were occurring faster than expected.

“The only surprise is the speed of the change. Climate change is here,” Guterres said. “It is terrifying and it is just the beginning.”

Guterres also said fossil fuel profits and climate inaction were “unacceptable,” echoing his previous calls for world leaders to tax fossil-fuel profits and use the extra revenue to fight climate change and aid those impacted by rising energy and food prices.

“And the level of fossil fuel profits and climate inaction is unacceptable,” Guterres said. “Leaders must lead.”

