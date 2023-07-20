U.S. government suspends funding of Wuhan lab

(NEW YORK POST) – The U.S. government has scraped funding for the controversial Wuhan Institute of Virology, which has long been scrutinized as the possible origin of COVID-19, after the facility didn’t fork over documents about safety and security, according to a report.

President Biden’s White House took the action Monday, according to a memo obtained by Bloomberg News.

The Department of Health and Human Services informed the Wuhan lab of its determination and is looking to completely stop any future funds from going to the lab, the memo indicates.

