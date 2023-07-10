U.S. kosher bakery refuses to fulfill order for LGBT baked goods

(ISRAEL365 NEWS) -- A kosher bakery, the West Orange Bake Shop, refused to make a rainbow cake and ten pounds of rainbow cookies celebrating Pride Month for Congregation B’nai Israel, a Conservative congregation in Millburn, NJ. A separate order was made the same day for rainbow cupcakes for the synagogue’s youth group and was also canceled.

Co-owner Yitzy Mittel, an Orthodox Jew, agreed to process the synagogue’s order for cookies without rainbow decorations and offered a discount on the baked goods.

Mittel had made a gay-themed cake last year but opted out when approached this year. He told JTA that his understanding of Judaism is that LGBTQ symbols are “antithetical to what we stand for.”

