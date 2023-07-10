A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
U.S. kosher bakery refuses to fulfill order for LGBT baked goods

'A celebration of something which is against Torah'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published July 9, 2023 at 8:55pm
(Image by Steffen Zimmermann from Pixabay)

(ISRAEL365 NEWS) -- A kosher bakery, the West Orange Bake Shop, refused to make a rainbow cake and ten pounds of rainbow cookies celebrating Pride Month for Congregation B’nai Israel, a Conservative congregation in Millburn, NJ. A separate order was made the same day for rainbow cupcakes for the synagogue’s youth group and was also canceled.

Co-owner Yitzy Mittel, an Orthodox Jew, agreed to process the synagogue’s order for cookies without rainbow decorations and offered a discount on the baked goods.

Mittel had made a gay-themed cake last year but opted out when approached this year. He told JTA that his understanding of Judaism is that LGBTQ symbols are “antithetical to what we stand for.”

Read the full story ›

WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







