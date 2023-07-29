U.S. orders evacuation of embassy in Haiti

(OANN) – The United States State Department has ordered non-emergency personnel at the U.S. embassy in Haiti, along with all family members, to leave the Caribbean nation immediately.

The State Department also extended the warning towards all U.S. citizens in the nation saying that they should leave Haiti as soon as possible. The urgent warning comes from the State Department as violence and chaos in Haiti has been on the rise.

In its travel advisory, the State Department warned that U.S. citizens are being regularly targeted in kidnappings throughout the country.

