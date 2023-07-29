A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
WorldGLOBAL INSECURITY
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

U.S. orders evacuation of embassy in Haiti

American citizens regularly targeted in kidnappings

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published July 29, 2023 at 4:15pm
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
(Pixabay)

(Pixabay)

(OANN) – The United States State Department has ordered non-emergency personnel at the U.S. embassy in Haiti, along with all family members, to leave the Caribbean nation immediately.

The State Department also extended the warning towards all U.S. citizens in the nation saying that they should leave Haiti as soon as possible. The urgent warning comes from the State Department as violence and chaos in Haiti has been on the rise.

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

In its travel advisory, the State Department warned that U.S. citizens are being regularly targeted in kidnappings throughout the country.

TRENDING: Our bad 'leaders' really are children of the devil

Read the full story ›

Support WND News Center Support WND News Center
Submit a Correction





Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Blue-city residents steer clear of homeless encampments after threats, assaults
Networks spend 527 minutes on Trump indictment, nothing on Biden Burisma bribery
Biden speaks out on Hunter's 4-year-old daughter
RFK Jr. says Homeland Security denied request for Secret Service protection
WATCH: Donald Trump 'Make America Great Again' rally in Erie, Pennsylvania
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×