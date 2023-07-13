Ultra Right Beer hits back at 'woke beer companies' in ad to promote Bud Light alternative

(FOX BUSINESS) -- Conservative Dad's Ultra Right Beer, the "woke-free" alternative beverage for ale drinkers boycotting Bud Light products, dropped a new advertisement in the form of a rebellious, cinematic parody.

Ultra Right Beer took off in April after CEO Seth Weathers launched the conservative brew to hit back against Bud Light's controversial campaign with transgender influencer Dylan Mulvaney.

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

The most recent ad — shared first Wednesday with FOX Business — follows Weathers in a spinoff of the 1970s comedy "Smokey and the Bandit," a popular film featuring Burt Reynolds that followed a race car driver transporting an illegal shipment of beer across state lines.

TRENDING: Jim Caviezel movie attacks child sex trafficking, so media attack movie!

Read the full story ›