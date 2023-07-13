A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Ultra Right Beer hits back at 'woke beer companies' in ad to promote Bud Light alternative

'It's me, a fed-up American who had enough'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published July 12, 2023 at 8:56pm
(Image by tookapic from Pixabay)

(FOX BUSINESS) -- Conservative Dad's Ultra Right Beer, the "woke-free" alternative beverage for ale drinkers boycotting Bud Light products, dropped a new advertisement in the form of a rebellious, cinematic parody.

Ultra Right Beer took off in April after CEO Seth Weathers launched the conservative brew to hit back against Bud Light's controversial campaign with transgender influencer Dylan Mulvaney.

The most recent ad — shared first Wednesday with FOX Business — follows Weathers in a spinoff of the 1970s comedy "Smokey and the Bandit," a popular film featuring Burt Reynolds that followed a race car driver transporting an illegal shipment of beer across state lines.

Read the full story ›

