University makes decision on crime scene where 4 students were murdered

(FOX NEWS) – The University of Idaho president announced on Wednesday that it will pause plans to demolish the home where four students were killed in November 2022.

University of Idaho President Scott Green made the announcement in an email to all students and staff. Five people lived at the King Road residence in Moscow, Idaho, including three of the victims – Kaylee Goncalves, Xana Kernodle, and Madison Mogen. Another victim, Ethan Chapin, was dating Kernodle and was staying the night on Nov. 13, 2022, when all four were allegedly killed by Bryan Kohberger.

"In response to this tragedy, we have tried to do what is right, knowing full well there are no actions or decisions that will be met with full support. This is why the decision about what to do with the King Road house is so difficult. On the one hand, some people want it taken down. It is a constant reminder of the heinous acts that went on inside it. It is also a place that continues to draw unwanted attention from media, YouTubers and others. On the other hand, it elicits deep emotional responses from those who are working through grief and who fear that its destruction could impact the court case. We hear all these arguments, take them seriously and weigh them against the greater good for our university," Green wrote in the email.

