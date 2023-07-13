A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
EducationSNOWFLAKE ALERT
University puts trigger warning on Hemingway's 'Old Man and the Sea' for 'graphic fishing scenes'

'Content warnings enable students to make informed choices'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published July 13, 2023 at 2:19pm
(THE COLLEGE FIX) – A university in a prominent Scottish fishing sector cautions its students that a classic Ernest Hemingway novel contains “graphic fishing scenes” that may upset some readers.

Students at the University of the Highlands and Islands are informed prior to their reading assignment that “The Old Man and the Sea” includes descriptive fishing passages, reported the Daily Mail, which obtained a copy of the warning through a public records act request.

University of the Highlands declined The College Fix’s request for comment, but a university spokesman told the Mail: “Content warnings enable students to make informed choices.”

Read the full story ›

WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







