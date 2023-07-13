A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Education
University student journal calls grammar 'colonial notions of correctness'

Wants to reevaluate academic language

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published July 13, 2023 at 2:15pm
(Pixabay)

(THE COLLEGE FIX) – The City University of New York’s new systemwide undergraduate journal, run by English Ph.D. students, proposes to reevaluate grammar, academic language and “colonial notions of correctness.”

“Transit(ion), CUNY’s newest undergraduate academic journal, is issuing a CFP [call for papers] for its inaugural issue,” according to a document announcing its launch.

“This publication is run by Ph.D. students in the CUNY Graduate Center’s English department, and we desire to uplift undergraduate students across the CUNY-verse by highlighting the compelling writing and ideas that are being produced in classrooms at our university,” it stated.

Read the full story ›

