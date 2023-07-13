University student journal calls grammar 'colonial notions of correctness'

(THE COLLEGE FIX) – The City University of New York’s new systemwide undergraduate journal, run by English Ph.D. students, proposes to reevaluate grammar, academic language and “colonial notions of correctness.”

“Transit(ion), CUNY’s newest undergraduate academic journal, is issuing a CFP [call for papers] for its inaugural issue,” according to a document announcing its launch.

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

“This publication is run by Ph.D. students in the CUNY Graduate Center’s English department, and we desire to uplift undergraduate students across the CUNY-verse by highlighting the compelling writing and ideas that are being produced in classrooms at our university,” it stated.

TRENDING: 'The Lord was working': Christian web designer at center of landmark Supreme decision speaks out

Read the full story ›