University tells students to take COVID jab or withdraw

(THE PEOPLE'S VOICE) – It is now 2023 and while most US colleges have now rescinded their covid jab mandates, some colleges are still refusing to end the tyranny. Santa Clara University in California is one of the most oppressive.

In April 2021, after most incoming freshmen had committed, SCU announced that all students were required to get Covid jabs for fall enrollment or after full approval, whichever was later.

By mid-summer, SCU announced that students would be required to receive the so called vaccine even if it remained authorized for emergency only (EUA) and despite the fact that the CA Health and Safety Code codifies the Nuremberg Code. Section 24172 states: “(t)here is, and will continue to be, a growing need for protection for citizens of the state from unauthorized, needless, hazardous, or negligently performed medical experiments on human beings. It is, therefore, the intent of the Legislature, in the enacting of this chapter, to provide minimum statutory protection for the citizens of this state with regard to human experimentation and to provide penalties for those who violate such provisions.”

