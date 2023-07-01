A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Unvaxxed Amish death rates 90 times lower than rest of America

Did not lock down or practice social distancing

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published July 1, 2023 at 1:57pm
Amish buggy (Pixabay)

(Pixabay)

(SLAY NEWS) – A major study into the impact of the pandemic on Amish communities has found that Covid death rates among the traditionalist groups of citizens are 90 times lower than for the rest of America.

The main difference, the study revealed, is that Amish communities completely ignored the guidelines from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Amish families did not get vaccinated or wear masks, nor did they engage in lockdowns, social distancing, or any other type of restrictions.

