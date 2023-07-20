Vacationers turned away from beach oasis after stomach-churning discovery

(FOX NEWS) -- Vacationers on Spain’s famed Ibiza island are being turned away from a beach after the discovery of high levels of fecal matter in the water.

The local city council closed the beach at Playa Es Pinet this week after water tests from the beach’s cove found an amount of fecal matter that "exceeded" approved safety levels, according to the Sun.

"This decision has been taken as a temporary solution and the Department of the Environment is investigating the causes of the contamination," the Sant Josep City Council said in a press release, according to a translation provided in a local news outlet.

