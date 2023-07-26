Vision from God sends man on mission to create massive monument to miracles, 'answered prayers'

(FAITHWIRE) -- A monument documenting miracles and answered prayers is set to be built in England, with the massive structure serving as an international reminder of God’s impact on people’s lives.

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

Richard Gamble, creator of the Eternal Wall of Answered Prayer, recently told CBN’s Faithwire about the inspiration for his massive monument and what he’s hoping to achieve.

TRENDING: Why the elites hate, fear and endlessly persecute Donald J. Trump

“It is a giant infinity loop,” he said. “It’s made of a million bricks. It’s about the size of a football pitch, and it sort of arcs up 167 feet into the skyline.”

Read the full story ›