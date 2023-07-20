Vivek Ramaswamy ties Ron DeSantis for 2nd in GOP presidential race

(FLORIDA POLITICS) – A new survey of the 2024 Republican presidential race finds a dead heat for second place.

The survey from Kaplan Strategies shows Gov. Ron DeSantis and businessman Vivek G. Ramaswamy are tied at 12% each. Both men are well behind Donald Trump’s 48%.

The pollster says this latest survey is an example of Vivek-mentum. “Ramaswamy outperformed six other hopefuls by more than double, marking a significant surprise in this poll,” Doug Kaplan says.

