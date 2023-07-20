Walmart cuts price of Walmart+ for households that receive food stamps, other government aid

(CNBC) – Walmart is reducing the cost of its subscription service for Americans who receive food stamps and some other types of government assistance, as it pushes to grow the program and notices more price sensitivity among shoppers.

The nation’s largest retailer said Thursday that it will cut the price of Walmart+ in half for those low-income households. Starting July 20, customers who are eligible for qualifying government aid can pay $49 a year or $6.47 on a monthly basis for Walmart+. That compares to the typical price of $98 a year or $12.95 if members pay monthly.

For Walmart, the move could help capture and retain the swath of shoppers who may be quicker to skip or cancel services with recurring fees or turn to another retailer like a dollar store. Walmart has not disclosed total Walmart+ subscribers, but said about a quarter of its members get government assistance. It declined to say how that compares to the rest of its customer base.

