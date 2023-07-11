A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
Diversions Money Politics U.S.ELECTION 2024
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

Want $20? This Republican for president handing out gift cards in push to make debate stage

'Avoiding paying more advertising fees to social media platforms hostile to conservatives'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published July 11, 2023 at 9:40am
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

By Mary Lou Masters
Daily Caller News Foundation

North Dakota’s Republican Gov. Doug Burgum is doling out $20 gift cards to donors in attempts to meet the debate stage requirements in August, according to the campaign.

The Republican National Committee’s (RNC) debate criteria includes a 40,000 unique donor threshold that candidates must meet, along with a polling requirement and loyalty pledge. Burgum‘s campaign is “giving Biden Economic Relief cards” to 50,000 individuals who contribute as little as $1 to meet the RNC’s donor criteria and ease “Bidenflation,” according to the governor’s Twitter.

TRENDING: 5 more little-known facts about the Declaration of Independence

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

“Doug knows people are hurting because of Bidenflation and giving Biden Economic Relief Gift Cards is a way to help 50,000 people until Doug is elected President to fix this crazy economy for everyone,” campaign spokesperson Lance Trover told the Daily Caller News Foundation. “It also allows us to secure a spot on the debate stage while avoiding paying more advertising fees to social media platforms who have owners that are hostile to conservatives.”

Gov. Doug Burgum, R-N.D. (Official portrait)

Gov. Doug Burgum, R-N.D. (Official portrait)

The donors will receive their $20 via a Visa or Mastercard gift card, Burgum wrote in a tweet.

Is this ploy actually buying votes?

Some campaign finance experts questioned the legality of Burgum’s move, with lawyer Paul S. Ryan telling Politico the governor would be “using these individuals as straw donors,” which is illegal. Saurav Ghosh, the director of federal campaign finance reform at the Campaign Legal Center, disagreed.

“Campaigns generally have a tremendous amount of flexibility as far as how they spend their money,” Ghosh told Politico.

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

In addition to meeting the donor threshold, the RNC is also requiring candidates sign a pledge to support the eventual nominee and poll at or above 1% in at least three national polls, or the contenders could garner 1% in two national polls and 1% in one key early primary state poll, according to the committee’s website.

The RealClearPolitics (RCP) average for the 2024 national Republican primary, based on polls conducted between June 10 and June 26, indicates that Burgum has 0.1% support, compared to former President Donald Trump’s 53% and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ 20.9%.

This story originally was published by the Daily Caller News Foundation.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected]

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!

Support WND News Center Support WND News Center
Submit a Correction





Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Companies must allow men to use women's restrooms at work, high court rules in one country
Wealthy elites oversaw a massive bank collapse. Now they're suing to claw back billions
Clinton judge blocks school district from keeping boys out of girls' bathrooms
Fauci, other NIH officials may have to pay back year's salary
Want $20? This Republican for president handing out gift cards in push to make debate stage
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×