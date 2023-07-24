Warning: China secretly planting listening devices in Arctic Ocean

Gordon Chang, an expert on China and author of "The Coming Collapse of China" as well as a distinguished senior fellow at the Gatestone Institute, previously has warned that China's "shock troops" already are inside the United States.

That, however, is far of the only threat America faces from the behemoth in the East.

A new Gatestone report from Chang explains that China already "has completed the field testing and evaluation of an underwater listening device that will be deployed on a large scale in the Arctic Ocean."

Chang explained that comes from the Shanghai-based Polar Research Institute of China via the South China Morning Post.

He explained while the details sound "innocuous," it's actually part of China's plan "to wage war against the United States and Canada from the Arctic."

It installed a "subglacial shallow surface acoustic monitoring buoy system" on floating ice in 2021 and the information was uplinked to Chinese satellites, he reported.

"The research institute, a Chinese central government agency that 'plans and coordinates China's polar activities,' stated that the devices could be used for 'subglacial communication, navigation and positioning, target detection, and the reconstruction of marine environmental parameters.' This buoy 'can be massively used in the construction of the Arctic Ocean environmental monitoring network,'" the report said.

China claimed it had no other "listening device" set up, Chang reported, but that statement is "not truthful."

"Last fall, the Canadian military, according to Canada's Globe and Mail in February, removed buoys placed by China in Canadian waters in the Arctic."

Details of what was found haven't been released, but Chang noted Pierre LeBlanc, who formerly commanded Canadian forces in the Arctic, said they showed up there, from China, without permission.

"China's intent to dominate the Arctic region of North America is of increasing priority for the Xi Jinping regime. Moving forward from the illogical assertion that China is a 'near-Arctic nation' and Xi's touting of the 'Polar Silk Road,' China is now covertly preparing the groundwork for militarization of the largely undefended northern territory and critical Arctic sea routes," Charles Burton of the Ottawa-based Macdonald-Laurier Institute told Gatestone.

Observed data might have included seabeds, ice thickness and movement, ocean currents, water temperature and more.

Those details are needed for listening for submarines, the report said.

Chang pointed out that China tried, unsuccessfully, to buy an airport in Finland recently.

And Chinese companies are trying to buy land near NORAD facilities, he said.

He warned China thinks of the Arctic primarily "as military domain."

