Washington Post hit piece slams black reporter at White House

By Nick Pope

Daily Caller News Foundation

The Washington Post published an article Saturday ripping Simon Ateba, a black reporter known for his criticisms of the Biden White House’s press customs and its press secretary, Karine Jean-Pierre.

Ateba, the subject of the Post’s piece and a reporter for Today News Africa, has frequently accused Jean-Pierre of deliberately not calling on him during White House press briefings since she assumed the position from Jen Psaki in May 2022. Ateba is a consistent challenger of White House narratives, and often engages in arguments with Jean-Pierre when she ignores his questions or does not call on him during briefings.

TRENDING: Kamala Harris' problem: Is it dyslexia?

The Post’s headline reads “Simon Ateba, the reporter making himself the story at the White House,” while the body of the article calls into question Ateba’s motivations for engaging in conflict with White House press officials, trivializing Ateba’s journalistic interests and portraying him as an attention-seeker.

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

“[I]t’s not really clear what questions Ateba has been seeking to ask,” the article reads. “His serial interruptions typically begin and end with a protest about how the press secretary hasn’t allowed him to ask his question.”

Ateba’s journalism frequently focuses on White House press officials. For instance, in April 2022, Ateba asked then-press secretary Jen Psaki whether Biden blamed her for his low poll numbers.

Is reporter Simon Ateba being unfairly punished by the White House? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to WND news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 97% (29 Votes) 3% (1 Votes)

Ateba directly challenged White House’s vague answers to questions regarding the origins of COVID-19 in November 2022, and he criticized the Biden administration’s “rigged” press conferences when he alleged that Biden’s staffers only call upon a list of previously-vetted reporters for questions during live briefings that same month.

Simon Ateba Dives Into Conflict With Jean-Pierre https://t.co/O5Ct0BYGth — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) December 31, 2022

Ateba also accused the White House of intentionally scrubbing footage from a June 27 White House briefing in which he scrapped with Jean-Pierre. The White House blamed a technical glitch for the loss of the exchange from the official recording, which was later fully restored, according to Fox News.

After admonishing Ateba’s behavior, the Post article describes a White House rule proposal pertaining to professional conduct of journalists who attend White House briefings.

“[The rule proposal] said those in violation of the proposed standard would be warned at first, followed by revocation for repeat offenses,” The Post wrote.

This proposed set of rules, the Post asserted, could give the Biden White House the mechanism it needs to legally bar Ateba from briefings. Such an expulsion would stand in contrast to the Trump administration’s expulsions of unruly reporters, such as Brian Karem and CNN’s Jim Acosta, the Post asserted.

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

“Courts quickly restored (Karem’s and Acosta’s) access, ruling that the White House lacked any formal standards or process for barring credentialed journalists,” the Post noted of the two reporters who consistently challenged the Trump administration’s preferred narratives.

Ateba told The Post that his efforts to cover the White House “have been met with racism and discrimination from the Left, as well as misleading articles that fail to address the underlying story of discrimination against me.”

The Washington Post did not respond immediately respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

This story originally was published by the Daily Caller News Foundation.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected]

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!