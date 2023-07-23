A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
WATCH: Abortion advocates viciously pummel pro-lifers

Police refuse to press charges against man and woman outside Planned Parenthood

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published July 23, 2023 at 12:05pm
(Video screenshot)

(Video screenshot)

By Harold Hutchison
Daily Caller News Foundation

Pro-life demonstrators standing outside a Planned Parenthood clinic were attacked by at least one person during a Saturday event in Washington DC.

A man in a blue and orange shirt is seen attacking a member of the Progressive Anti-Abortion Union (PAAU) who was on the sidewalk, according to video posted by PAAU founder Terrisa Bukovinac on Twitter. A woman in a white shirt shouted at and tussled with the PAAU demonstrators, while two “clinic escorts” apparently attempted to defuse the situation.

Police refused to press charges against the man and woman, Bukovinac said in the post. The video posted on Twitter did not show the start of the altercation.

WATCH:

Should charges have been filed in this case?

Since the leak of the draft opinion in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization in May 2022, dozens of crisis pregnancy centers and prolife groups have been vandalized or otherwise attacked. One crisis pregnancy center hired a private investigator to look into a firebombing in Buffalo, New York.

A man armed with a pistol and a knife was arrested in June 2022 near Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh’s home after telling police officers he intended to kill the justice to give his life “purpose,” according to an affidavit. Congress passed legislation to enhance protection for the Supreme Court after the incident.

The Metropolitan Police Department did not immediately respond to a request for comment from the Daily Caller News Foundation.

This story originally was published by the Daily Caller News Foundation.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

