WATCH: Biden corruption witness 'may have to live on the run' for the rest of his life

WND reported when Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., charged the Department of Justice, politicized and weaponized under Joe Biden, was creating a case against a U.S.-Israeli citizen "linked to the House Republicans' probe into the Biden family" in order to silence him.

Is DOJ trying to silence Dr. Gal Luft from publicly exposing Biden family corruption? The American people deserve the truth and Dr. Luft must have the chance to testify before Congress. pic.twitter.com/7bTv6R8inE — Senator Ron Johnson (@SenRonJohnson) July 9, 2023

But that testimony may be impossible to silence, as the witness, Gal Luft, has created a video with details of his charges.

Johnson wondered, "Is DOJ trying to silence Dr. Gal Luft from publicly exposing Biden family corruption? The American people deserve the truth and Dr. Luft must have the chance to testify before Congress."



The video of his testimony already has been obtained by the New York Post and posted on its website.

Post columnist Miranda Devine explained Luft is the "missing witness" from the Biden corruption investigation.

She explained the video was made "in an undisclosed location while he’s on the run."

In it, Luft "claims he was arrested in Cyprus to stop him from testifying to the House Oversight Committee that the Biden family received payments from individuals with alleged ties to Chinese military intelligence and that they had an FBI mole who shared classified information with their benefactors from the China-controlled energy company CEFC."

Allegations of corruption on the part of members of the Biden clan are surging these days, as the House investigates a long list of scenarios, from claims that Joe and Hunter each accepted $5 million bribes, to evidence the Biden family has taken in tens of millions of dollars in recent years, to charges Joe Hunter was personally involved in the international business dealings, even though he's denied it.

Devine explained how Luft met with FBI and DOJ officials about the Bidens, but then found himself the target of arrest.

"I, who volunteered to inform the US government about a potential security breach and about compromising information about a man vying to be the next president, am now being hunted by the very same people who I informed — and may have to live on the run for the rest of my life on the run …," he said. "I’m not a Republican. I’m not a Democrat. I have no political motive or agenda … I did it out of deep concern that if the Bidens were to come to power, the country would be facing the same traumatic Russia collusion scandal — only this time with China. Sadly, because of the DOJ’s cover-up, this is exactly what happened …"

The House Oversight chairman, Republican James Comer reports Luft still remains a possible witness in the House investigation of the Bidens.

Luft said he's innocent of charges of conspiring to sell Chinese weapons to Kenya, Libya and the UAE, of violating the Foreign Agents Registration Act, and of making a false statement, charges that abruptly appeared when he started revealing evidence on the Bidens.

He's in hiding because he is not confident he'd get a fair trial in New York.

Newsweek took its report of the controversy directly to the heart of the fight, explaining, "The indictment of Gal Luft, a U.S.-Israeli citizen linked to the House Republicans' probe into the Biden family, has prompted conspiracy theories that the charges announced by the Department of Justice (DOJ) were part of an effort to hinder an investigation into U.S. President Joe Biden."

