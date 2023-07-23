A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
WATCH: Climate protester thinks karate stance will deter angered driver

Motorist unfazed by leftists blocking highway

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published July 23, 2023 at 7:11am
Ralph Macchio gets the famous "Wax on, wax off" instruction from Pat Morita in "The Karate Kid."

By Harold Hutchison
Daily Caller News Foundation

An angry motorist in Switzerland forcibly moved three climate protesters who were blocking a street, despite one taking a karate stance, in a video posted to Twitter.

The video originally posted by Die Weltwoche in June, showed a motorist in Zurich stopping in front of the protesters, two of whom held a banner reading “How far until it is too late?” The video resurfaced in a Saturday post by Clown World.

WATCH:

The motorist forcibly moved one protester, then took the banner from the other two. One protester briefly tried to resist the motorist and took a karate stance, but the protesters cleared the street after the motorist slapped the protester’s arm, Die WeltWoche reported.

Similar protests have taken place in Europe and the Washington, D.C. area. In July 2022, a group called Declare Emergency blocked I-495, demanding that President Joe Biden “declare a climate emergency” in order to address what the group called an “impending climate catastrophe” in a protest that led to 14 arrests, WTOP.com reported.

Video also showed a similar protest Friday that stalled traffic, including a car carrying a woman to a hospital in London. A German truck driver is under investigation after he allegedly began to run over protesters blocking a road in Salstrund.

Environmental protesters have also carried out vandalism by throwing soup and paint on artwork, with attacks taking place in multiple cities, including Washington, D.C., Stockholm and Potsdam, Germany.

This story originally was published by the Daily Caller News Foundation.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

