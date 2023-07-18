A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
WATCH: DeSantis boasts of drawing 30-40 people in Iowa

Meanwhile, in Ron's home state, thousands attend Trump speech in West Palm Beach

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published July 18, 2023 at 9:27am
Gov. Ron DeSantis, R-Fla., debates Democrat challenger Charlie Crist on Monday, Oct. 24, 2022. (Video screenshot)

(NATIONAL PULSE) -- Governor of Florida Ron DeSantis boasted that he was able to draw between 30 and 40 people to some of his campaign events in Iowa over the weekend, as a bizarre way of proving that he has the charisma to become President of the United States.

DeSantis was asked by Fox’s Howard Kurz in an appearance on Sunday whether he thought the media was focusing too much on his personality rather than his policies, and whether he has the charisma and the “common touch with voters.”

In response, the Florida man argued that the media has a “pre-determined narrative” that focuses on “superficialities and trivialities” because he has a “great record to run on” including political and policy success, explaining:

Read the full story ›

