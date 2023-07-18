WATCH: DeSantis boasts of drawing 30-40 people in Iowa

(NATIONAL PULSE) -- Governor of Florida Ron DeSantis boasted that he was able to draw between 30 and 40 people to some of his campaign events in Iowa over the weekend, as a bizarre way of proving that he has the charisma to become President of the United States.

DeSantis was asked by Fox’s Howard Kurz in an appearance on Sunday whether he thought the media was focusing too much on his personality rather than his policies, and whether he has the charisma and the “common touch with voters.”

WATCH: Ron DeSantis boasts on Fox of attracting “30, 40 people” to his events in Iowa. pic.twitter.com/dNbafouCPL — Raheem. (@RaheemKassam) July 16, 2023

In response, the Florida man argued that the media has a “pre-determined narrative” that focuses on “superficialities and trivialities” because he has a “great record to run on” including political and policy success, explaining:

