WATCH: Horror moment road explodes, sending cars and buses flying during rush hour

(FOX NEWS) -- A suspected gas explosion rocked South Africa’s largest city on Wednesday, leaving at least 1 person dead and dozens injured.

Authorities in Johannesburg are investigating the cause of an explosion that resulted in the death of a man whose body was found by firefighters underneath a vehicle.

Road in Johannesburg, South Africa explodes, sending taxis flying... pic.twitter.com/cqA9UfZB0a — Hectic Clips (@HecticClips) July 22, 2023

In addition to the man’s death, at least 48 people are said to have been injured.

