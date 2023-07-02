WATCH: Parents launch ad campaign targeting 'anti-parent' lawmakers

By Reagan Reese

Daily Caller News Foundation

Parents Defending Education (PDE) Action, a nonpartisan policy organization, is launching a $15,000 ad campaign targeting several Virginia Democrats who have spoken out against parental rights in the classroom, the organization told the Daily Caller News Foundation.

The two 50-second ads aim to expose Jessica Anderson, a Democratic Virginia House of Delegates candidate, and Democratic state Sen. Monty Mason, for mocking parents who are fighting to have a say in their child’s curriculum and restrict pornography online. The ads, obtained by the DCNF, feature polls that show a majority of parents favor policies that restrict children’s access to social media accounts and give them a say in their child’s curriculum.

“When candidates running for public office are bold enough to call parental concerns ‘crap,’ or imply that parents are not smart enough to make informed decisions about their child’s education, we think parents everywhere should hear about it,” Alex Nester, political director of PDE Action, told the DCNF. “Voters should know what their leaders really think of them before electing them to public office.”

The first ad begins with a label that reads “anti-parent content coming,” while playing a 2021 video of Anderson that resurfaced on Twitter in May.

“I’m sorry, but I’ve seen some of the parents that live in Virginia,” Anderson said in the 2021 video and at the beginning of the ad. “You should not … be dictating what your daughter and son’s curriculums look like. If you want to do that, there is a thing called homeschool.”

Her comments are followed by a WPA Intelligence Poll conducted in August 2022 which states that 83% of parents believe that curriculums in schools should “adhere to their values.”

“Virginia Parents have the fundamental right to direct the care, upbringing and education of their children,” the ad stated.

“I want to be clear that the video in question was not me speaking out against parental rights in the classroom,” Anderson told the DCNF. “As a public school parent myself, I have been a loud advocate for parental involvement and have been personally involved in my own children’s school system by speaking out at school board meetings, advocating for my daughters’ individual learning needs being met and being in continual communications with my children’s educators, support staff and admin. My video, which was taken out of context and tried to imply I was a teacher, which I am not, was actually about me not wanting other parents to dictate the entire curriculum of the classroom, that would directly impact my own children.”