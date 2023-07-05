WATCH: Passenger's bizarre meltdown on packed plane

(FOX BUSINESS) -- A woman aboard an American Airlines flight was recorded this weekend having a meltdown over a fellow passenger she claimed was "not real" and demanded to get off the plane.

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

The bizarre and profanity-laced video went viral on TikTok on Sunday evening. It was filmed by fellow passengers as the flight was preparing to depart Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport.

TRENDING: Former Anheuser-Busch exec: Company CEO must quit over Bud Light disaster

"I’m telling you, I’m getting the f–k off and there’s a reason why I’m getting the f–k off and everyone can either believe it or they can not believe it," the unidentified woman can be heard saying in the video as she walks to the front of the plane.

Read the full story ›