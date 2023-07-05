A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
Diversions Money U.S.WND VIDEO
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

WATCH: Passenger's bizarre meltdown on packed plane

'That [expletive] back there is NOT real'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published July 4, 2023 at 9:29pm
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
(Video screenshot)

(Video screenshot)

(FOX BUSINESS) -- A woman aboard an American Airlines flight was recorded this weekend having a meltdown over a fellow passenger she claimed was "not real" and demanded to get off the plane.

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

The bizarre and profanity-laced video went viral on TikTok on Sunday evening. It was filmed by fellow passengers as the flight was preparing to depart Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport.

TRENDING: Former Anheuser-Busch exec: Company CEO must quit over Bud Light disaster

"I’m telling you, I’m getting the f–k off and there’s a reason why I’m getting the f–k off and everyone can either believe it or they can not believe it," the unidentified woman can be heard saying in the video as she walks to the front of the plane.

Read the full story ›

Support WND News Center Support WND News Center
Submit a Correction





Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







WATCH: Passenger's bizarre meltdown on packed plane
Food crisis so bad, EU wants to reconnect a sanctioned Russian bank
Garage-gym church: Christian outreach with a testosterone twist
'Sinful and dangerous': PETA produces an AI vegan Bible
White House cocaine mystery deepens: Secret Service says it was in West Wing, NOT library
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×