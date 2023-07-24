WATCH: Sports analyst collapses in terrifying scene on live TV

A new video has been posted online showing an ESPN sports analyst, Shaka Hislop, collapsing on live television.

Ojo a lo que le ocurrió al ex jugador y ahora analista de la ESPN Shaka Hislop en la previa del Real Madrid - AC Milan. 📌Sus compañeros informaron un rato después de que estaba ‘consciente y hablaba’💪🏼.pic.twitter.com/y3yb2U98Vw — La cara B del futbol (@lacarabdeporte) July 24, 2023

The New York post documented how he now is recovering after collapsing during a Sunday broadcast "in an unsettling moment."

TRENDING: Hunter put Joe Biden on phone with business associates '2 dozen times'

He was commenting on the match between AC Milan and Real Madrid on the soccer field.

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

Co-host Dan Thomas could be heard exclaiming, "Shak! Shak! We need some help. We need medical!"

The Post reported the broadcast quickly went to commercial but then shortly later, after kickoff, Thomas said on social media Hislop was conscious and in the care of medics.

Is the cause of this something OTHER than a COVID shot? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to WND news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 10% (13 Votes) 90% (111 Votes)

"My mate Shaka, not here, but as it stands, it’s good news," he reported.

"He’s conscious, he’s talking. I think he’s a little embarrassed about it all, he’s apologized profusely. Not a man who likes people to make a fuss of him."

"Obviously far too early to make any sort of diagnosis, but the important thing is, that Shaka's conscious and we spoke to his family as well, because you imagine seeing that happen live. We spoke to his wife and things are looking OK."

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

Hislop's own 15-year career on the field ended in 2007.

Dan Thomas gave an update on Shaka Hislop's condition. Shaka is "conscious and talking" and has been tended to by medics 🙏 pic.twitter.com/B3mlEsxUfw — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) July 24, 2023

IMPORTANT NOTE: To their horror, America’s ruling elites failed to knock out Donald Trump during his four years as president via the fabricated Trump-Russia collusion scandal – conceived and funded by the Hillary Clinton campaign, as the Durham report proves – or through two circus-like impeachment trials. Later came “January 6,” a demonstration-turned-riot by Trump supporters who passionately believed, with good reason, that the recent election – and therefore their country – had just been stolen from them. Members of Congress now want to constitutionally bar Trump from again seeking public office for having instigated “an armed insurrection” (no protester was armed) against America.

Then in March, Trump was indicted in New York on 34 counts of falsifying business records, and in June, still more indictments were filed against Trump – 37 federal criminal charges related to his handling of classified documents. Honest legal experts not in league with the Biden administration openly classify these indictments as somewhere between frivolous and idiotic, not to mention grotesquely politically motivated.

The Deep State’s never-ending persecution of Donald Trump, as well as the incredible back story of the totalitarian agenda Trump’s persecutors are attempting to implement in America and why Trump represents a mortal threat to their nefarious designs – is the focus of the blockbuster July issue of WND’s critically acclaimed monthly Whistleblower magazine, titled “THE PERSECUTION OF DONALD TRUMP: Why the ruling elites loathe – and fear – the 45th president.”

WHISTLEBLOWER is available in both the popular print edition and a state-of-the-art digital version, either single issues or discounted annual subscriptions.

For 25 years, WND has boldly brought you the news that really matters. If you appreciate our Christian journalists and their uniquely truthful reporting and analysis, please help us by becoming a WND Insider!

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!