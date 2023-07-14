A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
Politics U.S.WND VIDEO
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

WATCH: Tucker Carlson hosts 'The Summit'

Broadcast legend participates in one-of-a-kind event featuring nation's faith and political leaders

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published July 14, 2023 at 3:46pm
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
'The Summit' with Tucker Carlson (video screenshot)

'The Summit' with Tucker Carlson (video screenshot)

IMPORTANT NOTE: It's hard to believe it's really happening, but it is. Male athletes pretend to be females, dominate their sports, and are thereby rapidly destroying women’s competitive sports worldwide. Convicted male criminals suddenly claim to be transgender so they can be confined in a women’s prison and sexually abuse the female inmates there. Men claiming to be female likewise invade women’s locker rooms, bathrooms, schools, dormitories, sororities, shelters, spas and social organizations – and in the process steal women’s scholarships, advancement, honors and myriad other opportunities.

TRENDING: Here's who should be Trump's running mate

Meanwhile, transgender groomers and recruiters in schools and on social media platforms like TikTok are continually feeding and expanding the current “mass hysteria” craze that has already led countless teen girls to take testosterone and undergo double mastectomies in a pathetic effort to become boys. No wonder the CDC reports 3 in 5 teen girls say they feel “persistently sad or hopeless” and almost 1 in 3 say they have seriously considered committing suicide.

All of this on top of the radical left’s renewed obsession with killing women’s unborn babies via abortion.

The “woke” left’s maniacal attack on women and girls, virtually unreported by the rest of the media, is the entire focus of the sensational June issue of WND’s critically acclaimed WHISTLEBLOWER magazine, titled “THE LEFT’S TOTAL WAR ON WOMEN.” WHISTLEBLOWER is available in both the popular print edition and a state-of-the-art digital version, either single issues or discounted annual subscriptions.

Support WND News Center Support WND News Center
Submit a Correction





Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Email shows Fauci privately acknowledged gain-of-function research at Wuham Lab
WATCH: Tucker Carlson hosts 'The Summit'
Infamous Long Island serial killer suspect in custody
House approves defense spending bill that guts Pentagon's 'woke' ideology
Former school social worker was advised to keep gender transitions from parents
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×