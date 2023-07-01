A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
WATCH: Tucker Carlson's Episode 8: Admiral 'Rachel' Levin is a lie

Rick from Boston is telling us why you must call him female or pay the consequences

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published July 1, 2023 at 2:05pm
IMPORTANT NOTE: "Election denier!" "Science denier!" "Climate-change denier!" "Conspiracy theorist!" And then there's "hate speech," "fake news," "disinformation," "misinformation," even something called "MALinformation." A bizarre new lexicon has been conjured up by America's elites, the SOLE PURPOSE of which is to discredit and ridicule – and if at all possible, CENSOR ENTIRELY – speech that doesn't support their increasingly dark and deranged agenda. Tucker Carlson is just the latest.

In the greatest imaginable irony, the nation once boasting the most robust culture of freedom of speech and the press – undergirded by the strongest constitutional protections for those rights – is now ground zero for a total war on free expression.

How could this possibly happen in the United States of America? It's all explained as never before in the sensational new issue of WND's critically acclaimed WHISTLEBLOWER magazine, titled "THE ELITES' ALL-OUT WAR ON FREE SPEECH." WHISTLEBLOWER is available in both the popular print edition and a state-of-the-art digital version, either single issues or discounted annual subscriptions.

