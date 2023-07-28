White House canine troubles: It's not the dog, it's the owner

Normally, in a case of a dog biting people, it's the people and the dog owner one feels sorry for. In the case of what's going on in the White House, it's the dog and the people it has bitten who get my sympathy.

There clearly is something wrong with the Biden family and how they relate to the animals it has as pets. They moved into the White House with an older German Shepherd, Major, along with a 3-month-old pup named Commander.

Major didn't last long in D.C. as he had several biting incidents, and the Biden family handled that by giving him to another home for care. That left Commander, and unfortunately, he now has his own record of biting people, mainly Secret Service agents.

The sad story of his bites hit the media a few days ago as a number of news reports listed not only the number of times he has bitten people, but what the wounds were and who the victims were.

It's not a good picture. Most of the sympathy seemed to be for the victims and the Biden family.

Sorry, I don't buy that line of thinking. A German Shepherd is an intelligent and beautiful creature, and yes, they can and do bite, as can all canines. What they need is solid training so they learn how to behave around humans – BUT their human family also needs to be trained on how to handle the animal. I suspect that is the case with the Biden family – they need to be trained, and judging by what has transpired, it is clear they have not.

I understand that after what happened with Major, the Bidens had arranged for training for the new pup. According to records, Commander received "additional leashing protocols and training, as well as having established designated areas for him to run and exercise."

Despite the training, it's reported that Commander has bitten Secret Service officers at least 10 times and on other occasions has run toward people or barked aggressively. Records obtained by Judicial Watch and the New York Post cover a four-month period from the fall of 2022 to early 2023.

The Secret Service is said to regard the safety of its agents with extreme seriousness. Most of the bites were superficial, although there was at least one that required a hospital visit. I can understand their concern.

When the question of problems with the dog came up at a White House press briefing, there was a response from Elizabeth Alexander, Mrs. Biden's spokeswoman. She referred to the training for Commander, which is said to be "ongoing."

In addition, she added, "The White House complex is a unique and often stressful environment for family pets, and the First Family is working through ways to make this situation better for everyone."

Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said to reporters, "The White House complex can be unique and very stressful. And that is something I'm sure you all can understand."

Some Secret Service agents say they consider the dog's actions to be over-enthusiastic playfulness, while others say the dog should at least be muzzled, or at worst, be put down. And that's the part that bothers me.

Commander doesn't deserve to die.

The dog needs better training, and he clearly is not getting it. It's reported that Mrs. Biden cannot handle him on leash – that reflects poor training, of her and the dog.

Why is it that German Shepherds can be trained to work safely with guards, police and the military – yet this one is a loose cannon in the Biden White House?

Sorry folks, it's not the dog; it's the owner. Clearly, the Biden family does not know how to deal with an intelligent animal who needs direction and control. The trainer needs to be qualified, and the family needs to know how to deal with the pet.

I worry about what happens next. I suspect, they may find a new home for Commander, and if that happens, I hope it is with someone who respects the animal for what he is, for his intelligence and his ability to be a well-behaved family member.

I also hope the Bidens give up on canine ownership – and the next time they have an urge to have a pet, try a goldfish.

