White House cocaine mystery deepens: Secret Service says it was in West Wing, NOT library

(DAILY MAIL) -- The White House was engulfed in scandal during President Joe Biden's Fourth of July celebrations as the Secret Service hunted for whoever was responsible for leaving cocaine in the West Wing.

Hunter Biden was among the first family members at 1600 Pennsylvania for the festivities just hours after it was confirmed a white powder that sparked a hazmat situation contained traces of the illicit drug.

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

The White House has stayed silent on the shocking discovery on Sunday night that forced an evacuation while the president was in Camp David with his recovering drug addict son Hunter.

TRENDING: Lion Biden

Read the full story ›