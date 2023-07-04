A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
White House cocaine mystery deepens: Secret Service says it was in West Wing, NOT library

Joe and Hunter's July 4 celebrations clouded as agents try and track down who's responsible

Published July 4, 2023 at 5:39pm
Published July 4, 2023 at 5:39pm
A U.S. Marine stands duty outside the West Wing Lobby entrance of the White House, lower right, Tuesday evening, Jan. 14, 2021, signifying President Donald J. Trump is at work in the Oval Office. (Official White House photo by Joyce N. Boghosian)

(DAILY MAIL) -- The White House was engulfed in scandal during President Joe Biden's Fourth of July celebrations as the Secret Service hunted for whoever was responsible for leaving cocaine in the West Wing.

Hunter Biden was among the first family members at 1600 Pennsylvania for the festivities just hours after it was confirmed a white powder that sparked a hazmat situation contained traces of the illicit drug.

The White House has stayed silent on the shocking discovery on Sunday night that forced an evacuation while the president was in Camp David with his recovering drug addict son Hunter.

Read the full story ›

