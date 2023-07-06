Whole-fat milk, cheese may actually be great for your health

(STUDY FINDS) – Whole-fat dairy products such as milk, cheese, cream, and yogurt should be part of a healthy diet in order to reduce the risk of premature death by nearly a third, new research contends. This advice counters the popular belief that limiting dairy improves health, with researchers now suggesting that these whole-fat products actually protect against cardiovascular disease – the world’s leading cause of death.

The new study also notes that whole grains and unprocessed red meat like beef, lamb, and pork can be considered optional, as researchers say they have little to no impact on our health. However, there should be a greater focus on consuming more nuts, fish, and dairy instead of focusing solely on diet and low-fat foods.

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

The study, which involved nearly 150,000 people worldwide tracked over an average of 10 years, found that those who regularly consumed whole-fat dairy were 30 percent less likely to develop cardiovascular disease or die prematurely.

TRENDING: 'I'm going to deny I said this': College dean appears to admit illegal race-based hiring

Read the full story ›