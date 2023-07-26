Whoopi Goldberg flaunts decapitated Barbie platform shoes on 'The View'

(NEW YORK POST) – She’s just another Barbie girl in a Barbie world. On Tuesday’s episode of “The View,” Whoopi Goldberg, 67, made a serious fashion statement as she debuted a pair of shoes filled with disembodied Barbie doll heads, encased in the platforms of her sky-high heels.

The shoes appear to be the same ones made in 2013 by popular designer Jeffrey Campbell, which retailed for around $265 at the time, per StyleCaster.

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

The pair that Goldberg was sporting featured a white leather base with a clear wedge heel, making the decapitated doll heads fully visible to any passersby.

TRENDING: Ex-NSA director who promoted diversity quotas tapped for National Cyber czar

Read the full story ›