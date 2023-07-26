A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Whoopi Goldberg flaunts decapitated Barbie platform shoes on 'The View'

Footwear featured white leather base with clear wedge heel

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published July 26, 2023 at 12:40pm
Whoopi Goldberg

(NEW YORK POST) – She’s just another Barbie girl in a Barbie world. On Tuesday’s episode of “The View,” Whoopi Goldberg, 67, made a serious fashion statement as she debuted a pair of shoes filled with disembodied Barbie doll heads, encased in the platforms of her sky-high heels.

The shoes appear to be the same ones made in 2013 by popular designer Jeffrey Campbell, which retailed for around $265 at the time, per StyleCaster.

The pair that Goldberg was sporting featured a white leather base with a clear wedge heel, making the decapitated doll heads fully visible to any passersby.

Read the full story ›

WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







