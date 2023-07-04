Will Biden block sunlight to cut global warming?

In one of the biggest understatements of the year, the Daily Mail called it "more gloomy news from Biden."

That is that the White House is considering an "audacious" plan to block sunlight from hitting the surface of the Earth in a bid to halt global warming. Gloomy indeed! Scientists warn it might also alter the chemical makeup of the atmosphere.

Joe Biden has said he's open to the idea. After all, we're told climate change is an existential threat to the planet.

The controversial concept known as solar radiation modification is a potentially effective response to fighting climate change, but one that could have unknown side effects stemming from altering the chemical makeup of the atmosphere, some scientists say.

"A program of research into the scientific and societal implications of solar radiation modification (SRM) would enable better-informed decisions about the potential risks and benefits of SRM as a component of climate policy, alongside the foundational elements of greenhouse gas emissions mitigation and adaptation," a White House report said. "SRM offers the possibility of cooling the planet significantly on a timescale of a few years."

In theory, that is … That's probably why "there are no plans underway to establish a comprehensive research program focused on solar radiation modification."

But, there's something going on here. The report, which was required by Congress accompanying the 2022 appropriations bill, was released the same week that European Union leaders opened the door to international discussions of solar radiation modification. It also followed a call by more than 60 leading scientists to increase research on the topic. In other words, it's becoming chic to discuss geo-engineering.

As Politico reports, the 44-page document considers a few plausible ways to limit the amount of sunlight that hits Earth, all of which could have significant drawbacks. One method is to multiply the amount of aerosols in the stratosphere to reflect the sun's rays away from the planet – a process that can occur naturally after a major volcanic eruption. Others include either increasing cloud cover over the oceans or reducing the amount of high-flying cirrus clouds, which reflect solar radiation back to Earth.

SRM can affect human health, global weather patterns, disrupt food supplies. It also wouldn't affect air pollution from so-called fossil fuels or the so-called overabundance of carbon in the air.

"Climate change is already having profound effects on the physical and natural world, and on human well-being, and these effects will only grow as greenhouse gas concentrations increase and warming continues," the report said. "Understanding these impacts is crucial to enable informed decisions around a possible role for SRM in addressing human hardships associated with climate change."

Blah, blah, blah … For 30 years these reports have made such claims, Before that, there were claims that the planet was getting cooler. It's always something.

The White House said that any potential research on solar radiation modification should be undertaken with "appropriate international cooperation." How about appropriate domestic cooperation?

Policymakers in the European Union have signaled a willingness to begin international discussions of whether and how humanity could limit heating from the sun. That is very big of them. "Limiting heating by the sun." Hmmm. They will discuss the risks and uncertainties – guided by precautionary principles, of course.

The report noted several ways authorities could look to achieve SRM, all of which come with potentially devastating consequences if they backfire.

The White House maintained that it has made no firm decision over using the risky plan. Some scientists say the plan could be used as a last resort against climate change, while others warn it could have catastrophic consequences on the atmosphere.

How many dollars have been spent on these fanciful plans for cooling of the planet to date? And we're no closer to a solution? Maybe it's not really an existential threat after all.

